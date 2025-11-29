Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $457.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.27. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $529.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

