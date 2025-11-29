Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,342 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 480.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $73.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $776.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

