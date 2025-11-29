Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 8,525 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 42.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 22.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIV opened at $20.82 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $26,299,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,047,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,105,517.21. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,089,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,113,850. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,483,561 shares of company stock valued at $143,557,750. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

