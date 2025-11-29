Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF $ZHDG

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ZHDG opened at $23.15 on Friday. ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $32.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.76.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Profile

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

