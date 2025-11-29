Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,062,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,699,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,275,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,854,616,000 after buying an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after purchasing an additional 566,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 1,535,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Get Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5%

MDT opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.