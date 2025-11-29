Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,062,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,699,000 after purchasing an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,275,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,854,616,000 after buying an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after purchasing an additional 566,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 1,535,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Medtronic Trading Down 0.5%
MDT opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 – 11/28
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.