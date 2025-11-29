Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,221,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 153.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on T. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of T stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.