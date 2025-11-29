Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $1,074.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,111.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $889.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

