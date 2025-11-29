Virtue Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 286.3% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 337.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

IYK stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

