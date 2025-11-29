Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 22.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,832 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 61,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.35 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

