Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $16,565,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares during the period. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $2,710,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $308.68 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $288.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

