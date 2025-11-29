VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $59.18. Approximately 3,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 14,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $263.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
