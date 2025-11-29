VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSBGet Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $59.18. Approximately 3,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 14,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $263.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,192,000. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

