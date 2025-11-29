VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $59.18. Approximately 3,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 14,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $263.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,192,000. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

