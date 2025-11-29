Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 30% – Here’s Why

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) dropped 30% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 and last traded at GBX 0.01. Approximately 515,323,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 111,545,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Versarien Trading Up 42.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of £600,996.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

About Versarien

(Get Free Report)

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.