Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.34. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 303,061 shares traded.

Vaxart Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $88.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 236,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vaxart by 93.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 70,568 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth $56,000. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.