Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1804 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 663,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,065,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,166,000 after buying an additional 2,317,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,785,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,256,000 after purchasing an additional 267,386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after purchasing an additional 157,980 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,367,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,285,000 after purchasing an additional 251,805 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.