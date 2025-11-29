Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1867 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.84. 38,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,414. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $70.36.

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

