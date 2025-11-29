Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.31 on December 3rd

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3079 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 56,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,400. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $138,000.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

