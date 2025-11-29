Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1419 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a 1.5% increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 2,828,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,794,731. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

