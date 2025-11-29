Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1419 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a 1.5% increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 2,828,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,794,731. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.
About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 – 11/28
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.