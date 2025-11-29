Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. 1,635,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $79.21.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.