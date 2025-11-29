Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. 1,635,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $78.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $79.21.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 – 11/28
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.