Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $139,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

VONG opened at $122.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $126.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

