Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Position Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $292.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.