Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $59.51.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
