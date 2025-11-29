Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on December 3rd

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1859 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,203. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Hill LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sachem Hill LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

