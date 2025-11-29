Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Declares $0.32 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3223 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,201,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272,185. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
