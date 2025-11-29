Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,198,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $80,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

