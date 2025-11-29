VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF $PPH Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.69% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 167.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance
PPH stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.