USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading 0% Lower This Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $74.00 million and $211.22 thousand worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90,929.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $527.23 or 0.00579823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00022861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

