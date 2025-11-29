Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uranium Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $518.82 million, a PE ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. Uranium Royalty had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 488.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 134,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 111,638 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in Uranium Royalty by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 2,441,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,006,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,590,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 361,238 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

