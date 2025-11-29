Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 30,465 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,465 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 463.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 37.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Urmson purchased 258,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,040. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 398,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,225.08. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AUR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $4.21 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

