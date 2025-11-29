Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 11,869 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in EZCORP by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in EZCORP by 93.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd lifted its position in EZCORP by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 22,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EZPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on EZCORP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on EZCORP in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at EZCORP

In related news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,038 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $162,864.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,345.42. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Price Performance

Shares of EZPW opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.58. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

EZCORP Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Articles

