Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,700,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,269,000 after buying an additional 863,749 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 593,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 410,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $62,023.26. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $361,785.32. This represents a 14.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $810.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $330.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

