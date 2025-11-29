Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRDN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Down 0.2%

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardian Pharmacy Services ( NYSE:GRDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.16 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Guardian Pharmacy Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRDN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

