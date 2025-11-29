Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $436,000 Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 891.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,816 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter valued at $21,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 434,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 68.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 376,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the first quarter valued at $5,753,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 7.33%.The firm had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Stories

