Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $416,000 Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. $AXL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 825.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 685.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $779.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.03.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.73%.American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

