Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 108,822 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IRWD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,822 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.33% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 801.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 411.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 293,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 235,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 162.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 719.8% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 198,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 174,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,305,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 934,886 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IRWD opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The firm had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

