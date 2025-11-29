Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. $SMBC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of Southern Missouri Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMBC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $80,805.00. Following the sale, the director owned 93,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,646.24. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $56.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $629.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.05. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $66.82.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $60.50 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Missouri Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

