Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.63 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.3% of Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

