United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Therapeutics stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $485.97 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $492.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.64, for a total transaction of $9,946,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,376.88. The trade was a 72.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.33, for a total value of $1,901,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,792.90. This trade represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 578,435 shares of company stock valued at $252,731,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

