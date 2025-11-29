United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and traded as low as $5.73. United-Guardian shares last traded at $5.7150, with a volume of 3,561 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.96.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 23.56%.The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in United-Guardian during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

