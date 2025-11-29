Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63 and last traded at GBX 63. Approximately 87,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 243,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 target price on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ultimate Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.

Get Ultimate Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported GBX 6.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultimate Products had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultimate Products Plc will post 14.53125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultimate Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.