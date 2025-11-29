Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.3% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $122.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $287,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 174,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,037,833.50. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

