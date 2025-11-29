Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $469,080.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Miller sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total value of $469,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,311.48. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $469.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.53. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

