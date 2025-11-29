TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Shares of TWC stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.20. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058. TWC Enterprises has a 1-year low of C$17.07 and a 1-year high of C$25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of C$560.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.43.

TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.22 million during the quarter. TWC Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.78%.

TWC Enterprises Ltd is a leisure services provider in Canada. Its core business is Golf club operations under the brand name ClubLink One Membership More Golf. The company’s geographical segment includes Canadian golf club operation and US golf club operation. It generates maximum revenue from the Canadian golf club operation segment.

