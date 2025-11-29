Tsai Capital Corp Trims Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Tsai Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.6% of Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Accenture by 35.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Accenture by 20.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 56,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Accenture by 34.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:ACN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

