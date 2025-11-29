TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Shares Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.7701. 489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.5493.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.