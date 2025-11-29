Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 385,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 115,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

