Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. 385,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 115,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Trifecta Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trifecta Gold
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Trifecta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifecta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.