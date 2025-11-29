Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. 385,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 115,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

