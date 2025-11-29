Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43. 385,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 115,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Trifecta Gold Stock Up 25.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$20.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

