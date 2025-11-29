Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Torrid in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Torrid Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE CURV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. 117,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,891. The stock has a market cap of $125.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.48. Torrid has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.38 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Torrid has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashlee Wheeler sold 16,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $30,187.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,248.54. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paula Dempsey sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,835.36. This represents a 15.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Torrid by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Torrid by 30.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 161.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 25,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

