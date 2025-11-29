Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.52, with a volume of 29185004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55.

Thruvision Group Stock Up 8.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Thruvision Group had a negative net margin of 60.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thruvision Group plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

