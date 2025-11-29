ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDUP. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

In other ThredUp news, Director Daniel J. Nova acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 368,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,197.20. This represents a 21.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.94 million, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.34 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 39.20% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. ThredUp has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

